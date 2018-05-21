Brussels

Weber playing with fire says League (3)

Time when Italy took orders from Berlin is over - EP Whip

Brussels, May 21 - The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League on Monday rejected EPP chief Manfred Wedber's contention that the League and its fellow populist partner the 5-Star Movement (M5S) were "playing with fire" as they gear to set up a government that will likely breach EU spending restraints. "The League-M5S government will act in the interests of the Italians, not that of the Germans!" said League EP Whip Mara Bizzotto. "It's Weber who's playing with fire: the time when Italy took orders from Berlin is over". Bizzotto said Weber "should mind his own bloody business, the Italians are tired of taking orders from Brussels and Berlin! "Let Weber put his mind at ease: the time when Merkel and her proconsuls in Brussels set up and knocked down Italian governments according to the interests of Germans and their banks is over".

