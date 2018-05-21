3.8 mag quake hits Marche (2)

Ancona

Ancona, May 21 - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Marche region Monday but no one was hurt. The temblor was clearly felt at Ancona, Jesi and Fabriano, with an epicentre at Muccia near Macerata. "Here the ground is always shaking," said Mucci Mayor Mario Baroni "and now and then there's a bigger one like this, with a devastating psychological effect, and also obstruction to reconstruction". Large parts of the Marche, along with Lazio, Umbria and Abruzzo, are being rebuilt after quakes in 2016 that killed 300 people and destroyed whole villages.

