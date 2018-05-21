Reina, P.Cannavaro referred for frequenting gangsters (3)

Rome

Rome, May 21 - May 21 - Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina and defenders Paolo Cannavaro of Sassuolo and Salvatore Aronica of Palermo have been referred by Italian soccer's sporting judge for allegedly frequenting criminals linked to Camorra mafia circles during their time in Naples, sources said Monday. The trio will go on sporting trial by the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) after it obtained details of the cases from anti-mafia prosecutors, the sources said. The Spanish goalie and the Italian defenders deny the charges.

