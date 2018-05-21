Country risk up with League-M5S govt - Fitch (3)

Rome

Still early to quantify possible impact on rating

Rome, May 21 - The government contract between the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) "increases the risks for the sovereign-debt profile, in particular through a budget easing and a potential damage to confidence", Fitch said Monday. The ratings agency said "it is uncertain to what extent these risks will translate into a weaker credit rating, it will depend on the government's capacity to implement its programme". The two parties have unveiled a populist programme that will aim to breach EU spending limits.

