Naples

Boy, 16, robbed and hurt at Naples metro station

Posts picture of attack on FB

Boy, 16, robbed and hurt at Naples metro station

Naples, May 21 - A 16-year-old boy was hit in the face with knuckle dusters and robbed outside a metro stop in Naples on Sunday. The victim posted a picture of the attack on Facebook. The two attackers rode up on a scooter and asked for his cellphone, money and backpack. When he refused they hit him in the face.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Trapianto multiorgano al Policlinico

Espianto multiorgano
al Policlinico

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Leggera scossa nel Messinese

Leggera scossa nel Messinese

Bambino in auto solo a dormire, denunciati i genitori

Bambino in auto solo a dormire, denunciati i genitori

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33