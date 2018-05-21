Aosta

Regionalists confirmed top in Val d'Aosta, League surge

Regionalists confirmed top in Val d'Aosta, League surge

Aosta, May 21 - The regionalist Union Valdotaine has come first in Val d'Aosta elections with 21% while the rightwing populist League has surged to 17% and made the regional council for the first time in 20 years, according to initial and partial results Monday.

