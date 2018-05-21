Rome

Soccer: Balotelli makes Mancini's first squad (2)

Striker, 27, last played 4 yrs ago

Soccer: Balotelli makes Mancini's first squad (2)

Rome, May 21 - Mario Balotelli has been recalled from the wilderness by new Italy coach Roberto Mancini for upcoming friendlies against Saudi Arabia, France and the Netherlands. Nice striker Balotelli, 27, last played for the national team almost four years ago. Balotelli last played for Italy in the 2014 World Cup, where the Azzurri were knocked out in the group stage. He was then called up by Antonio Conte in November of that year but was forced to withdraw from the squad with injury. At Euro 2012, Balotelli's goals helped Italy reach the final. He had scored 13 in 33 appearances for the Azzurri and at 27 is coming off a strong season, which has seen him score 26 in all competitions. Mancini, who gave Balotelli his first-team start at Inter Milan and then worked with him at Manchester City, was confirmed as Italy's new coach a week ago, hours after leaving Zenit St. Petersburg by mutual consent. He has promised a "rebirth" of the Azzurri after their failure to reach the World Cup. Also plucked back out of the wilderness by Mancini was Simone Zaza, who lost his place after an embarrassing penalty miss against Germany at the Euro 2016 quarterfinals.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Trapianto multiorgano al Policlinico

Espianto multiorgano
al Policlinico

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Leggera scossa nel Messinese

Leggera scossa nel Messinese

Bambino in auto solo a dormire, denunciati i genitori

Bambino in auto solo a dormire, denunciati i genitori

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33