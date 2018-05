Woman, 20, beaten and robbed by girl gang

Reggio Emilia, May 20 - A 20-year-old woman was beaten and robbed by a 'girl gang' in Reggio Emilia on May 11, sources said Monday. The victim was knocked to the ground, kicked and pulled by the hair before being robbed of her cellphone and purse by a 20-year-old, 15-year-old and 14-year-old, police said. The attack was linked to old boyfriend issues, police said.