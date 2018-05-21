Man attacked with baseball bat over broken wing mirror

Milan
21/05/2018
Milan, May 21 - A 57-year-old man is in Milan's Policlinico hospital with serious head injuries after being attacked with a baseball bat over a broken wing mirror, sources said Monday. The attacker, aged 64, chased down the victim, forced him to pull over and then launched the savage assault. The victim is thought to have broken the assailant's wing mirror while overtaking. The attacker was detained by an off-duty local police officer, the sources said.
