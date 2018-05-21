Rome

Giro: Yates extends lead ahead of time trial (2)

Dumoulin 2 mins behind

Giro: Yates extends lead ahead of time trial (2)

Rome, May 21 - Simon Yates extended his lead over Tom Dumoulin to two minutes 11 seconds by winning stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia Sunday ahead of a tine trial where the Dutch reigning champion is favoured on Tuesday. "It's a good gap but he (Dumoulin) can take two minutes out of me in a time trial," said the Briton after winning his third stage this year at Sappada in the Dolomites. Fellow Briton Chris Froome looks out of its after losing back one and a half minutes to Yates in the mountains. How they finished Sunday: 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 4h37'56" (+10" bonus) (av. speed 37.995 km/h) 2. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 00'41" (+06" bonus) 3. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 5. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) s.t. 6. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) s.t. 7. Alexandre Geniez (Fra) at 01'20" 8. Davide Formolo (Ita) s.t. 9. Pello Bilbao (Spa) s.t. 10. Sam Oomen (Ned) s.t. 11. Sebastien Reichenbach (Svi) s.t. 12. Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) s.t. 13. Patrick Konrad (Aut) s.t. 17. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 01'32" 69. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 19'31". General classification: 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 65h57'37" (km 2,678.7, av.speed 40.603 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) at 02'11" 3. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 02'28" 4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 02'37" 5. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 04'27" 6. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) at 04'47" 7. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 04'52" 8. George Bennett (Nzl) at 05'34" 9. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 05'59" 10. Patrick Konrad (Aut) at 06'13" 11. Rohan Dennis (Aus) at 06'41" 12. Ben O'Connor (Aus) at 07'12" 13. Sam Oomen (Ned) at 07'27" 18. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 09'56" 22. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 25'14".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Trapianto multiorgano al Policlinico

Espianto multiorgano
al Policlinico

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Leggera scossa nel Messinese

Leggera scossa nel Messinese

Bambino in auto solo a dormire, denunciati i genitori

Bambino in auto solo a dormire, denunciati i genitori

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33