Brussels

You're playing with fire -EPP's Weber tells M5S-League (2)

Populist actions can cause new euro crisis he tells German media

You're playing with fire -EPP's Weber tells M5S-League (2)

Brussels, May 21 - European People's Party (EPP) leader Manfred Weber has reportedly said the 5-Star Movement and the League, who look set to form a coalition government in Italy, are taking huge risks with the policies they are proposing. "You are playing with fire because Italy is heavily indebted," Weber was quoted as saying by German media about a future M5S-League government. He reportedly said that "irrational or populist actions could cause a new eurozone crisis" and made "an appeal to stay within the confines of reason".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Trapianto multiorgano al Policlinico

Espianto multiorgano
al Policlinico

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Leggera scossa nel Messinese

Leggera scossa nel Messinese

Bambino in auto solo a dormire, denunciati i genitori

Bambino in auto solo a dormire, denunciati i genitori

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33