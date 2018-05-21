Rome bottom in EU cleanliness survey

Rome, May 21 - Rome came bottom of a survey released by Eurostat on Monday on people's perceptions of how clean their cities are. Only 9% of inhabitants in Rome found their city clean enough, according to the poll, based interviews in 109 cities in 2015. Luxembourg came first among the capital cities surveyed with a satisfaction rating of 95%, followed by Vienna (90%), Ljubljana (88%), Riga (81%) and Helsinki (80%). Less than half of the population was satisfied with cleanliness of their city in Bratislava (28%), Sofia (29%), Bucharest (37%), Madrid (38%), Budapest (39%), Athens (41%), Berlin (45%), Brussels (47%) and Paris (49%).