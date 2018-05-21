Rome

Rome bottom in EU cleanliness survey

Only 9% of residents of capital satisfied says Eurostat

Rome bottom in EU cleanliness survey

Rome, May 21 - Rome came bottom of a survey released by Eurostat on Monday on people's perceptions of how clean their cities are. Only 9% of inhabitants in Rome found their city clean enough, according to the poll, based interviews in 109 cities in 2015. Luxembourg came first among the capital cities surveyed with a satisfaction rating of 95%, followed by Vienna (90%), Ljubljana (88%), Riga (81%) and Helsinki (80%). Less than half of the population was satisfied with cleanliness of their city in Bratislava (28%), Sofia (29%), Bucharest (37%), Madrid (38%), Budapest (39%), Athens (41%), Berlin (45%), Brussels (47%) and Paris (49%).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Chi è Giuseppe Conte

Trapianto multiorgano al Policlinico

Espianto multiorgano
al Policlinico

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Appiccate le fiamme sull’insegna di un nuovo locale

Leggera scossa nel Messinese

Leggera scossa nel Messinese

Bambino in auto solo a dormire, denunciati i genitori

Bambino in auto solo a dormire, denunciati i genitori

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33