Ex-magistrate among 21 arrested in bribes case

Monza, May 21 - Finance police in the northern city of Monza on Monday arrested 21 people, including a former magistrate and two lawyers, on charges including corruption, money laundering and criminal association for tax and bankruptcy fraud. The arrests were carried out in Milan, Monza, Brianza, Lecco, Bologna, Asti and Reggio Calabria as part of a nationwide operation. The investigation kicked off after local administrators in Monza first reported alleged irregularities in public contracts. Companies led by Calabria construction entrepreneur Giuseppe Malaspina, who lives in Brianza, are accused of issuing false invoices while public officials involved in the investigation are charged with accepting bribes. The former magistrate involved in the investigation is Gerardo Perrillo, who used to work at Monza's bankruptcy court. Assets and real estate properties seized by police as part of the investigation included the Hotel Ca' Sagredo in Venice, which up until a few weeks ago hosted the installation "Support" by artist Lorenzo Quinn, as part of the Art Biennal, and the building of the Gritti Hotel in Milan near the Theater La Scala.