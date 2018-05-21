Francavilla al Mare (Chieti)

Father throws daughter to death from bridge, kills self too

Wife died earlier after plunging from balcony

Francavilla al Mare (Chieti), May 21 - Fausto Filippone, 49, threw his 12-year-old daughter off a highway bridge near Francavilla al Mare in the Abruzzo region on Sunday before he killed himself. A few hours before, his wife and the mother of their daughter died after plunging from the balcony of the family's fourth-floor apartment in an incident that is currently under investigation. Police said the man, who worked as a manager for a local company, repeatedly asked whether the woman was still alive and asked for forgiveness before jumping off the bridge on the A14 highway. "I ask everybody for forgiveness", he said before jumping. A police mediator had reportedly talked to him for six hours, telling him his wife was still alive in hopes that he would not kill himself. Filippone's sister was also at the scene but he refused to talk to her, investigators said.

