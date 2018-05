Mattarella summons M5S at 17:30, League 18:00

Rome, May 21 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday summoned the 5-Star Movement and the League for political consultations. At 17:30 the head of State will meet M5S leader Luigi Di Maio accompanied by the movement's Senate and House whips, Danilo Toninelli and Giulia Grillo. At 18:00 he will meet League leader Matteo Salvini along with the party's Senate and House whips, Gian Marco Centinaio and Giancarlo Giorgetti.