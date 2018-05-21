Mattarella summons M5S at 5:30 pm, League at 6:00 (2)

Rome, May 21 - President Sergio Mattarella is resuming government consultations Monday and has summoned Five-Star Movement (M5S) representatives with leader Luigi Di Maio at 5:30 pm and Northern League officials with leader Matteo Salvini at 6 pm, the Quirinale Palace has announced. In Particular, Mattarella will meet with Di Maio and Danino Toninelli and Giulia Grillo, respectively M5S Senate and Lower House whips, at 5:30 pm. He will then meet with Senate and Lower House whips for the Northern League, Gian Marco Centinaio and Giancarlo Giorgetti, together with the party's leader Salvini half an hour later. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) conducted an online vote of members about the government contract it has agreed with the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, which also consulted supporters about the program via voting at stands throughout the country at the weekend. The contract for the M5S-League government features plans to introduce a two-tier flat tax, a basic income and the revision of a 2011 pension reform that raised the retirement age, among other measures.