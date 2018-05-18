Rome can be bridge to Moscow - Ambassador Terracciano

Moscow, May 18 - Russia and the West risk being sucked into an "escalation of sanctions" that may have devastating effects, above all on the economic front, Italy's Ambassador to Moscow Pasquale Quito Terracciano has said in an interview with ANSA. As a result it is essential that Italy use its role as a "bridge" between Russia and the West to contribute to "confidence building", he commented. Terracciano said that this process could include "finance mechanisms" that encourage relations between small and medium-sized enterprises to offer a different outlook to "the new Russian generations". He said that the relationship between Russia and Italy was one of "great trust" despite the recent tensions caused by the Skripal case. "We took part in the expulsions of Russian diplomats because we were bound by Atlantic solidarity, not because we had complaints about hostility in Italy, which has not taken place and I don't think will," Terracciano said. "Naturally, if we had broken away from this initiative we could have earned further space in Russia. We didn't do so because there was a legitimate assessment of foreign policy priorities. "That's why I talk about the failure to move forward rather than a move backwards". The ambassador recognised that the tension is almost as high as it was during the Cold War. "It's true and I say that there is no logic to this," he said. "Today there is no longer the irreconcilable ideological contrast of the past, although there are contrasts in terms of geopolitics and values. "But there's nothing to stop a settlement of the differing interests between Russia and the West. "Good will is needed, that's true. And we, as Italy, can do a lot to favour confidence-building measures thanks to our traditional role as the bridge between these two worlds". Terracciano also commented on the sanctions imposed on Russia. "We, as part of the European Union, applied the sanctions on Russia for the destabilization of Eastern Ukraine and the occupation of Crimea," he said. "These were two foreign-policy decisions that we felt we could not forgive. "On sanctions, however, we, as Italy, have always asked for a political debate and we have always refused to renew them automatically. "Unfortunately, in some countries individual episodes, which were unacceptable, were forced into a narrative of a strategy of aggression attributed to the Kremlin for domestic political demands".