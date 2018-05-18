Palermo

Sallusti, Sgarbi convicted of defaming Di Matteo (4)

Both get suspended penalties

Sallusti, Sgarbi convicted of defaming Di Matteo (4)

Palermo, May 18 - Art critic and polemicist Vittorio Sgarbi and Il Giornale editor Alessandro Sallusti were found guilty Friday of defaming Palermo prosecutor Nino Di Matteo in the conservative newspaper owned by Silvio Berlusconi. Sgarbi got a six-month sentence and Sallusti a sentence of three months for failure to stop the offending article being published. Contrary to initial reports, the terms were not suspended and the pair will have to serve custodial sentences, probably not in jail, if the sentence is confirmed on appeal and on final appeal to the supreme Cassation Court. Both will also have to pay damages to the prosecutor, who is now at the central anti-mafia directorate in Rome. The amount will be set at a separate civil trial. In the incriminated article, published on January 2, 2014 and entitled When You Fight The Mafia With Words Only, Sgarbi wrote that late boss of bosses Totò Riina "is not, if not in intentions, the enemy of Di Matteo. "In the facts he is his accomplice. He guarantees his clout and consideration. "There is something disturbing about (Di Matteo's) vocation for martyrdom....Riina's only accomplices are magistrates". photo: Sgarbi

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritrovato il velivolo, morti i due passeggeri

Ritrovato in mare l'ultraleggero scomparso domenica scorsa

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti tutti i nomi

Scomparso pilota messinese

Scomparso pilota messinese

di Salvatore De Maria

Donne dei Mancuso a madre coraggio: dovevi venire da noi

Donne dei Mancuso a madre coraggio: dovevi venire da noi

di Marialucia Conistabile

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

di Antonello Lupis

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33