Pakistani abortion woman freed by police in Islamabad (5)

Verona, May 18 - A Pakistani woman forced by her family to abort the child she had conceived with a fellow Pakistani allegedly because he was an Italian citizen has been freed by police near Islamabad, sources said in her adopted hometown of Verona Friday. Pakistani police reportedly freed her in an operation, sources said. She is now safe and with representatives of Italian authorities, the sources said. The news was confirmed by Verona investigative sources. Italian police sources said the woman, Farah, was healthy and well. She has been taken to a safe location that has not yet been divulged. The police operations saw the involvement of the Italian foreign ministry, the Italian consulate in Islamabad, and the Verona police office. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said "Farah was tracked down in Pakistan and is safe. "The foreign ministry and the embassy in Islamabad are following the case closely and working to facilitate her return to Italy, to Verona".