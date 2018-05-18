Girl, 1, dies after dad leaves her in car (4)

Pisa

Near Pisa

Pisa, May 18 - A one-year-old girl died after her father left her in his car near Pisa on Friday. The man left the girl in the car park of the plant where he worked. An alarm was raised about four o'clock but when an emergency team got to the car the girl was already dead. The father is suffering from shock. The family lives in Pisa, although it is originally from the Grosseto area. The man is an engineer and has been active in the local chapter of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) for years, where he was also chapter chair. The girl was the second-born child and was due to turn one in the next few days.

