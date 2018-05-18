Rome

Cinema: 'Dogman' seizure turned down

Victim's mother says film defames his memory

Cinema: 'Dogman' seizure turned down

Rome, May 18 - A Rome judge on Friday denied a suit by the mother of the victim portrayed in Matteo Garrone's new film Dogman to preventively seize copies of the work in Italy because it allegedly defames her son's memory. Boxer Giancarlo Ricci was tortured to death over several days by the original 'dogman', Pietro De Negri aka il Canaro, in a gruesome case that shocked Italy in 1988. Director Garrone said the film, which has won plaudits at Cannes, was only vaguely inspired by the case. Vincenza Carnicella, the victim's mother, said she would appeal the verdict.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritrovato il velivolo, morti i due passeggeri

Ritrovato in mare l'ultraleggero scomparso domenica scorsa

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti tutti i nomi

Scomparso pilota messinese

Scomparso pilota messinese

di Salvatore De Maria

Donne dei Mancuso a madre coraggio: dovevi venire da noi

Donne dei Mancuso a madre coraggio: dovevi venire da noi

di Marialucia Conistabile

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

di Antonello Lupis

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33