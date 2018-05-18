Cinema: 'Dogman' seizure turned down

Rome
18/05/2018
Rome, May 18 - A Rome judge on Friday denied a suit by the mother of the victim portrayed in Matteo Garrone's new film Dogman to preventively seize copies of the work in Italy because it allegedly defames her son's memory. Boxer Giancarlo Ricci was tortured to death over several days by the original 'dogman', Pietro De Negri aka il Canaro, in a gruesome case that shocked Italy in 1988. Director Garrone said the film, which has won plaudits at Cannes, was only vaguely inspired by the case. Vincenza Carnicella, the victim's mother, said she would appeal the verdict.
