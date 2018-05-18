Soccer: Highly likely to stay at Juve - Allegri

Turin, May 18 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday that he was highly likely to stay on at the Turin giants after leading them to a seventh consecutive Serie A title and a fourth straight Italian Cup triumph this season. "The probability percentage that I will stay next season is extremely high," Allegri told a news conference ahead of the season-ending game against Hellas Verona in the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. "I never had any doubts. Next week we'll meet to plan the programmes and see what the club wants to do to make the team competitive next year too". Allegri blasted those who have failed to congratulate the champions. "It's necessary to compliment (second-placed) Napoli for an extraordinary season," he said. "But you cannot compare a team that has won four scudetti and four Italian Cups and played two Champions League finals (under Allegri) to another that has done great things but has not played even one final. "Those who do not compliment us lack respect for the extraordinary work of the Juve lads". He confirmed that captain and keeper Gianluigi Buffon will be a starter against Verona in what will be his last game for Juve.