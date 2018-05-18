MPS not 'massacred' by us, hope recovers - Salvini (3)

Monza, May 18 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday he hoped Monte dei Paschi di Siena would recoup Thursday's 9% share-price loss sparked by League comments that a government contract with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) might change the troubled Tuscan lender's governance. "I hope MPS recoups everything, even though unfortunately Italy's most historic bank was not massacred by the contract but by scoundrels, by criminals who have a name and surname," said Salvini of the world's oldest bank, which has been through a string of legal woes. "It survived the bubonic plague too, but not the criminals," he said. The new government will change the CEO of Italy's third-biggest bank, the economic pointman of the rightwing populist League, Claudio Borghi, said Thursday. Borghi said a change of MPS governance will likely not be included in the League's government contract with the M5S, "but it is quite likely, almost natural to think of it". He also said that MPs should be "rethought" rather than sold. The M5S-League contract for a "government of change" is almost finalised. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Borghi's words on MPS were "serious" and savings were at risk. He said the government contract had caused a crisis of confidence and public money had been jeopardised.