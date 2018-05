Told Salvini to 'go home' - Berlusconi (3)

Aosta, May 18 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Friday "in our last phone call I advised (rightwing populist League leader Matteo) Salvini to go back home". Berlusconi, who stepped aside to allow a possible League government alliance with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), did not elaborate Berlusconi, who last week was politically rehabilitated for good conduct from an office ban due to elapse next year, is still allied with the League in local governments. The League and the M5S have agree a government contract and Salvini and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio have promised to come up with a premier by Monday.