Rome

Pakistani forced to abort sent last message to boyfriend (3)

'Tied up for 8 hours before'

Pakistani forced to abort sent last message to boyfriend (3)

Rome, May 18 - A 19-year-old Pakistani woman tricked into returning back to her home country and then forced to undergo an abortion by her family sent a final message yesterday afternoon to her boyfriend in Verona prior to the procedure. Her boyfriend, which whom she had conceived the child, is also of Pakistani origins but had been adopted by a Verona family and is an Italian citizen. The girl had also sent a Whatsapp audio message to a female classmate, saying that she had trusted her parents when she went back to Pakistan but that she had been tied up for eight hours once she arrived before being forced to undergo the abortion.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritrovato il velivolo, morti i due passeggeri

Ritrovato in mare l'ultraleggero scomparso domenica scorsa

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti tutti i nomi

Scomparso pilota messinese

Scomparso pilota messinese

di Salvatore De Maria

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

di Antonello Lupis

Donne dei Mancuso a madre coraggio: dovevi venire da noi

Donne dei Mancuso a madre coraggio: dovevi venire da noi

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33