Pakistani forced to abort sent last message to boyfriend (3)

Rome, May 18 - A 19-year-old Pakistani woman tricked into returning back to her home country and then forced to undergo an abortion by her family sent a final message yesterday afternoon to her boyfriend in Verona prior to the procedure. Her boyfriend, which whom she had conceived the child, is also of Pakistani origins but had been adopted by a Verona family and is an Italian citizen. The girl had also sent a Whatsapp audio message to a female classmate, saying that she had trusted her parents when she went back to Pakistan but that she had been tied up for eight hours once she arrived before being forced to undergo the abortion.