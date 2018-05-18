Bari

Brother 'ordered hit on doctor' in Bari

Nearly hit by gunshots with young son in March

Brother 'ordered hit on doctor' in Bari

Bari, May 18 - The brother of a Bari doctor ordered an attempted hit on him in March, police said Friday, arresting the brother and the two would-be killers, a 60-year-old Albanian woman and her 24-year-old son. Cardiologist Massimo Correra was nearly hit by gunshots as he was leaving his home on March 27 with his young son. The brother wanted the doctor dead because of a row over money, police said. The hired killers were named as Haxhire Tusha, 60, and her son Shpetim Rivzani, 24, both Albanian nationals.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritrovato il velivolo, morti i due passeggeri

Ritrovato in mare l'ultraleggero scomparso domenica scorsa

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti tutti i nomi

Scomparso pilota messinese

Scomparso pilota messinese

di Salvatore De Maria

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

di Antonello Lupis

Donne dei Mancuso a madre coraggio: dovevi venire da noi

Donne dei Mancuso a madre coraggio: dovevi venire da noi

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33