Brother 'ordered hit on doctor' in Bari

Bari
18/05/2018
Bari, May 18 - The brother of a Bari doctor ordered an attempted hit on him in March, police said Friday, arresting the brother and the two would-be killers, a 60-year-old Albanian woman and her 24-year-old son. Cardiologist Massimo Correra was nearly hit by gunshots as he was leaving his home on March 27 with his young son. The brother wanted the doctor dead because of a row over money, police said. The hired killers were named as Haxhire Tusha, 60, and her son Shpetim Rivzani, 24, both Albanian nationals.
