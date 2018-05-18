Milan

Money for measures is there says Di Maio (2)

M5S leader says high multiplier effect from investments

Money for measures is there says Di Maio (2)

Milan, May 18 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Friday hit back at critics who say there is not enough financial coverage for the measures in the government programme he has agreed with the League. "Some have done the sums on our programme and they are asking where the revenues are," Di Maio said in a video on Facebook. "There are margins in the EU that we must go and take back to be able to spend money. "And in June the path of programming the European budget for the next seven years begins. "And there are high multiplier-effect investments in the government contract".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritrovato il velivolo, morti i due passeggeri

Ritrovato in mare l'ultraleggero scomparso domenica scorsa

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti tutti i nomi

Scomparso pilota messinese

Scomparso pilota messinese

di Salvatore De Maria

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

di Antonello Lupis

Donne dei Mancuso a madre coraggio: dovevi venire da noi

Donne dei Mancuso a madre coraggio: dovevi venire da noi

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33