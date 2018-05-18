Aosta

Great distance with Salvini now - Berlusconi (3)

League leader did not speak on behalf of centre right-ex premier

Aosta, May 18 - Ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Friday that a big distance has opened up with League leader Matteo Salvini following the contract of government the latter agreed with the 5-Star Movement (M5S). FI and the League are the two biggest parties in the centre-right coalition that came first in March's inconclusive general election. Salvini eventually entered into government-formation negotiations with the M5S, the biggest single party in the new parliament, with Berlusconi's blessing after anti-establishment group refused to open talks with the centre-right coalition as a whole. "Salvini never spoke in the name of the centre-right coalition. He has always spoken in his own name and on behalf of the League," Berlusconi said in Aosta ahead of regional elections there. "The coalition with a common programme is something completely different and it has nothing to do with the 5-Star Movement. "At the moment there is a great distance with Salvini".

