Ex wife arrested for murder of Italian in Santo Domingo

Milan, May 18 - The ex-wife of a retired Italian man who was beaten to death on the night between January 31 and February 1 at his home in the Dominican Republican has been arrested in relation to the homicide, local media reported. The newspapers quoted the son of the victim, Vittorio Giuzzi, saying that the woman, Teodora Mendez, has been put under house arrest with another relative. Initially Giuzzi's death had appeared to be the result of a burglary that went wrong and a 22-year-old local confessed to the killing. The investigation continued, however, and the suspicion is that Mendez, who had recently divorced the man, ordered the killing.