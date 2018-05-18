Ex wife arrested for murder of Italian in Santo Domingo

Milan
18/05/2018
Milan, May 18 - The ex-wife of a retired Italian man who was beaten to death on the night between January 31 and February 1 at his home in the Dominican Republican has been arrested in relation to the homicide, local media reported. The newspapers quoted the son of the victim, Vittorio Giuzzi, saying that the woman, Teodora Mendez, has been put under house arrest with another relative. Initially Giuzzi's death had appeared to be the result of a burglary that went wrong and a 22-year-old local confessed to the killing. The investigation continued, however, and the suspicion is that Mendez, who had recently divorced the man, ordered the killing.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
di Salvatore De Maria
Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage
di Antonello Lupis
Donne dei Mancuso a madre coraggio: dovevi venire da noi
di Marialucia Conistabile
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online