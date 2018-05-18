Rome

Tight security for Giro d'Italia final leg, esp Rome Ghetto

No-protest area to encompass most of the city center

Rome, May 18 - Tight security will be in place on May 27 in Rome's historic Jewish Ghetto area when the final leg of the 101st Giro d'Italia will finish in the capital. Starting on the evening before at 7 PM, there will be a 'green zone' in the center of the city, where demonstrations will not be allowed for public security reasons, especially in light of the protests over holding the kick-off for the sporting event in Israel. There is concern that pro-Palestinian groups will use the occasion to hold unscheduled protests. The 'green zone' will stretch from Piazzale Flaminio to Via del Muro Torto, from Via Cavour to Piazza dei Cinquecento, from Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano to Piazza di Porta San Paolo, from Lungotevere Aventino to Piazza di Ponte Sant'Angelo.

