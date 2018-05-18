Spread up again (2)

Rome
18/05/2018
Rome, May 18 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund climbed to 155 basis points in early trading on Friday, with a yield of 2.17%. The spread, a key measure of investor confidence, closed at 147 points on Thursday, having approached the 160 mark at one stage, as the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League and the anti-establishment League close in on the formation of a new government. The spread was hovering around the 130-points mark until Tuesday.
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
di Salvatore De Maria
Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage
di Antonello Lupis
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online