Spread up again, Milan stock exchange down

Up to 155 points as M5S-Legaue close in on govt

Rome, May 18

Rome, May 18 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund climbed to 155 basis points in early trading on Friday, with a yield of 2.17%. The spread, a key measure of investor confidence, closed at 147 points on Thursday, having approached the 160 mark at one stage, as the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League and the anti-establishment League close in on the formation of a new government. The spread was hovering around the 130-points mark until Tuesday. The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index, meanwhile, shed 1.1% in early trading on Friday, taking it down to 23,543 points.

