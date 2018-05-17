Assets worth millions seized from Carminati, Buzzi (3)

Rome, May 17 - A Rome precautionary measures tribunal on Thursday confiscated assets worth tens of millions of euros within the context of the so-called 'Mondo di Mezzo' corruption case in which clan leader Massimo Carminati and left-wing cooperative chief Salvatore Buzzi are implicated. The judges upheld a prosecution request and confiscated works of art, current accounts, savings deposits, properties, company shareholdings, vehicles, land and warehouses, among other things. They motivated their decision on grounds the defendants in the appeals-level trial are "socially dangerous" and that the danger they pose is "current". The sentence is expected in September.