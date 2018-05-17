Milan

New MPS CEO says League (5)

Milan, May 17 - The new government will change the CEO of troubled Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), Italy's third-biggest bank, the economic pointman of the righwing populist League, Claudio Borghi, said Thursday. Borghi said a change of MPS governance will not be included in the League's government contract with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), "but it is quite likely, almost natural to think of it". He also said that MPs should be "rethought" rather than sold. The M5S-League contract for a "government of change" is almost finalised. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Borghi's words on MPS were "serious" and savings were at risk. He said the League's government contract with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) had caused a crisis of confidence and public money had been jeopardised. photo: CEO Marco Morelli

