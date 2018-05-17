Police deny attack on ambulance in Naples (3)

Naples
17/05/2018
Naples, May 17 - Police investigating a reported attack on an ambulance in Naples on May 12 said Thursday they thought the incident was accidental. The paramedics on board said the vehicle had been attacked by a passer-by wielding a metal rod while it was transporting a patient with a red condition code (the most serious). However on Thursday morning the local edition of La Repubblica newspaper suggested the ambulance might have been struck by a pole uprooted accidentally by the vehicle while it was traveling.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage
di Antonello Lupis
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online