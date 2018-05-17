Naples

Police deny attack on ambulance in Naples (3)

Investigations allegedly show incident was accidental

Naples, May 17 - Police investigating a reported attack on an ambulance in Naples on May 12 said Thursday they thought the incident was accidental. The paramedics on board said the vehicle had been attacked by a passer-by wielding a metal rod while it was transporting a patient with a red condition code (the most serious). However on Thursday morning the local edition of La Repubblica newspaper suggested the ambulance might have been struck by a pole uprooted accidentally by the vehicle while it was traveling.

