Rethink Italy part in missions - govt contract (2)

Rome
17/05/2018
Rome, May 17 - A new version of the government contract being finalised by the 5-Star Movement and the League says it is opportune "to reassess the presence of Italian contingents in individual international missions that are geopolitically and geographically, and not only, distant from Italian national interest". The chapter of the contract also envisages new police hirings and safeguarding the Italian defence industry including "designing and building ships, planes and high-tech systems". The two parties also vow to rationalise military spending waste.
