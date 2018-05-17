Rome

Risk for Fiumicino if Alitalia crisis continues (3)

'Shocking effects on investment'

Risk for Fiumicino if Alitalia crisis continues (3)

Rome, May 17 - Prolonged uncertainty for Alitalia would have "immediate repercussions particularly for Fiumicino", the Italian Civil Aviation Authority ENAC said Thursday. In Rome the crisis affecting the airline can have "shocking effects", ENAC chief Vito Riggio tiold a special commission at the Senate. "Should it be dramatically unresolved, the crisis would lead to a drop in investment in Fiumicino which is very serious," Riggio added. The struggling airline currently accounts for 47% of investment in Rome's main airport. Earlier in the day Alitalia's three extraordinary commissioners said the airline had halved its first-quarter losses to 117 million euros from 228 million in the first quarter of 2017 and that whatever the new government's choice on a buyer, it should be "done quickly". Lufthansa and EasyJet/Cerberus are two of the frontrunners in the contest to buy Alitalia. All potential buyers have said it must be radically restructured.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti tutti i nomi

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

di Antonello Lupis

Studente in gita finisce in mare

Studente in gita finisce in mare

Giro di spaccio, ecco gli arrestati/GALLERY

Giro di spaccio, ecco gli arrestati/GALLERY

Talassemica di 35 anni dà alla luce due gemelli

Talassemica di 35 anni dà alla luce due gemelli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33