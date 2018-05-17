Giro: Bennett wins at Imola, Yates still pink (3)

Imola

Briton still 47'' ahead of Dumoulin

Imola, May 17 - Ireland's Sam Bennett won the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia in a sprint finish and Britain's Simon Yates kept the leader's pink jersey for the sixth day running. The stage was a 214-km stretch from Osimo near Ancona to Imola near Bologna. How they finished: 1. Sam Bennett (Irl) in 4h49'34" (+10" bonus) (av.sped 44.342 km/h) 2. Danny Van Poppel (Bel) s.t. (+06" bonus) 3. Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) s.t. 5. Juergen Roelandts (Bel) s.t. 6. Michael Morkov (Den) s.t. 7. Manuel Belletti (Ita) s.t. 8. Clement Venturini (Fra) s.t. 9. Florian Senechal (Fra) s.t. 10. Enrico Battaglin (Ita) s.t. 18. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 27. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) s.t. 32. Simon Yates (Gbr) s.t. 37. Chris Froome (Gbr) s.t. 42. Fabio Aru (Ita) s.t. General classification: 1. 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 51h57'55" (2,136.7 km, av.speed 41.111 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) at 00'47" 3. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 01'04" 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 01'18" 5. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) at 01'56" 6. George Bennett (Nzl) at 02'09" 7. Rohan Dennis (Aus) at 02'36" 8. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 02'54" 9. Patrick Konrad (Aut) at 02'55" 10. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 03'10" 11. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 03'17" 12. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 03'20" 13. Ben O'Connor (Aus) at 03'25" 14. Carlos Betancur (Col) at 03'29" 21. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 06'03".

