M5S, League 'paradoxical forces', Macron says (3)

Sofia, May 17 - The political parties engaged in difficult government-formation talks in Italy "are heterogeneous and paradoxical forces that could unite over a project", French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday in reference to anti-establishment Five-Star Movement and right-wing League. "I don't know what the positions of the new government will be," he continued. "There is an element of uncertainty in this state, but I am also confident because President Mattarella has said that the government must work with the EU" and this "will be one of the criteria for the formation of the government", Macron concluded. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said Thursday he expected the government contract - a policy blueprint between the two parties - to be wrapped up by the evening. He and League leader Matteo Salvini still need to agree on a name to put forward for the premiership.