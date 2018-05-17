ECB monitoring spread says Constancio (3)

Rome

Rome, May 17 - The European central Bank is "naturally" monitoring the spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields amid fears of anti-EU policies from a new Italian government, outgoing deputy president Vitor Constancio told Bloomberg TV Thursday. He stressed that the "yields and the spread have been contained up till a short while ago and now there is this spike, we have to see what the evolution will be". Constancio explianed that "it will all depend, as always, on the policies that will be implemented in Italy and other European countries".

