CGIL mulling strike over workplace safety (3)

Rome, May 17 - Italy's largest and most leftwing trade union, CGIL, is mulling a national strike on workplace safety after a spate of deadly accidents, leader Susanna Camusso said Thursday. Camusso said she was "disconsolate at the silence" of industrial employers' group Confindustria and the political world. She said she was considering a joint strike with the other two main union federations, CISL and UIl. Camusso ended her tweet with the hashtags '#enough workplace deaths' and 'more safety at work'.