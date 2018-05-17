CGIL mulling strike over workplace safety (3)

Rome
17/05/2018
Rome, May 17 - Italy's largest and most leftwing trade union, CGIL, is mulling a national strike on workplace safety after a spate of deadly accidents, leader Susanna Camusso said Thursday. Camusso said she was "disconsolate at the silence" of industrial employers' group Confindustria and the political world. She said she was considering a joint strike with the other two main union federations, CISL and UIl. Camusso ended her tweet with the hashtags '#enough workplace deaths' and 'more safety at work'.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage
di Antonello Lupis
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online