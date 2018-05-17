New MPS CEO says League (3)

Milan
17/05/2018
Milan, May 17 - The new government will change the CEO of troubled Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), Italy's third-biggest bank, the economic pointman of the righwing populist League, Claudio Borghi, said Thursday. Borghi said a change of MPS governance will not be included in the League's government contract with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), "but it is quite likely, almost natural to think of it". The M5S-League contract for a "government of change" is almost finalised. photo: CEO Marco Morelli
