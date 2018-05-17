Growth, reducing weakness priorities - IMF (3)

New York

'Await new govt formation to understand policies' - Rice

New York, May 17 - Stoking growth and reducing "weaknesses" are priorities for he next Italian government, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday. "We are waiting for the government to be formed," in order to understand "its policies", said IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice. "We will work with the new government to stimulate growth and reduce weaknesses," he said. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Eurskeptic League look set to form a government as they near final agreement on a government contract and vow to have a premier name in the next few days.

