Worked killed in accident at troubled ILVA plant (3)

Taranto, May 17 - A 28-year-old contract worker is dead after an accident at the troubled ILVA steelworks in the southern city of Taranto on Thursday, sources said. Angelo Fuggiano was reportedly hit by a cable that broke loose during maintenance work on machinery at the IMA unit managed by the steel company at Taranto port. The FIM, FIOM, UILM and USB trade unions all called an immediate one-day strike in protest for all ILVA employees and contract workers in Taranto. The Taranto works are in the middle of a controversial environmental upgrade linked to high local cancer rates, and an industrial revamp to save jobs. The project is currently on hold and the next government is expected to move forward with it.

