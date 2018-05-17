Moscow appreciates League-M5S effort - source

Moscow
17/05/2018
Moscow, May 17 - A source close to the Kremlin told ANSA on Thursday that Moscow appreciates the efforts of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League to seek an end of sanctions on Russia following reports that this would be a part of a M5S-League programme. The source said the reports were a "good sign" while stressing that Italy will have to produce a "greater effort" at the EU level for the sanctions to be abolished.
