Florence

Carabinieri indictment sought in Florence rape case (3)

Allegedly raped 2 American students

Carabinieri indictment sought in Florence rape case (3)

Florence, May 17 - Prosecutors on Thursday asked for the indictment of two Carabinieri for allegedly raping two American students in Florence in September. Marco Camuffo and Pietro Costa, both recently ejected from the paramilitary force, are accused of raping the students, aged 20 and 21, after taking them home from a nightclub in their police car. The pair have been charged with aggravated sexual violence.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti tutti i nomi

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

di Antonello Lupis

Studente in gita finisce in mare

Studente in gita finisce in mare

Giro di spaccio, ecco gli arrestati/GALLERY

Giro di spaccio, ecco gli arrestati/GALLERY

Talassemica di 35 anni dà alla luce due gemelli

Talassemica di 35 anni dà alla luce due gemelli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33