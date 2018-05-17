Carabinieri indictment sought in Florence rape case (3)

Florence
17/05/2018
Florence, May 17 - Prosecutors on Thursday asked for the indictment of two Carabinieri for allegedly raping two American students in Florence in September. Marco Camuffo and Pietro Costa, both recently ejected from the paramilitary force, are accused of raping the students, aged 20 and 21, after taking them home from a nightclub in their police car. The pair have been charged with aggravated sexual violence.
