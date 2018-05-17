Rome

Alitalia halves losses Q1 (2)

Choose buyer quickly says Gubitosi

Alitalia halves losses Q1 (2)

Rome, May 17 - Alitalia halves its first-quarter losses to 117 million euros from 228 million in the first quarter of 2017, the troubled Italian airline's three extraordinary commissioners said Thursday. One of the three, Luigi Gubitosi, told a special Alitalia commission that whatever the new government's choice on a buyer, it should be "done quickly". Lufthansa and EasyJet/Cerberus are two of the frontrunners in the contest to buy Alitalia. All potential buyers have said it must be radically restructured. Gubitosi added that among the 2018 targets were a 9% increase in hours flown.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti tutti i nomi

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

di Antonello Lupis

Studente in gita finisce in mare

Studente in gita finisce in mare

Giro di spaccio, ecco gli arrestati/GALLERY

Giro di spaccio, ecco gli arrestati/GALLERY

Talassemica di 35 anni dà alla luce due gemelli

Talassemica di 35 anni dà alla luce due gemelli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33