Alitalia halves losses Q1 (2)

Rome
17/05/2018
Rome, May 17 - Alitalia halves its first-quarter losses to 117 million euros from 228 million in the first quarter of 2017, the troubled Italian airline's three extraordinary commissioners said Thursday. One of the three, Luigi Gubitosi, told a special Alitalia commission that whatever the new government's choice on a buyer, it should be "done quickly". Lufthansa and EasyJet/Cerberus are two of the frontrunners in the contest to buy Alitalia. All potential buyers have said it must be radically restructured. Gubitosi added that among the 2018 targets were a 9% increase in hours flown.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage
di Antonello Lupis
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online