Still thinking about premier says M5S leader

Govt contract will be wrapped up this evening-Di Maio (2)

Rome, May 17 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that he was confident a deal with the League on a programme for a new government will be reached by the end of the day. "I think that we will close the (government) contract in the evening," Di Maio told reporters at the Lower House after meeting League leader Matteo Salvini. When asked about the thorny issue of who will be the premier of an eventual M5S-League executive, Di Maio replied: "we are still reasoning, it's not closed yet".

