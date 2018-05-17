Govt contract will be wrapped up this evening-Di Maio (2)

Rome
17/05/2018
Rome, May 17 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that he was confident a deal with the League on a programme for a new government will be reached by the end of the day. "I think that we will close the (government) contract in the evening," Di Maio told reporters at the Lower House after meeting League leader Matteo Salvini. When asked about the thorny issue of who will be the premier of an eventual M5S-League executive, Di Maio replied: "we are still reasoning, it's not closed yet".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage
di Antonello Lupis
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online