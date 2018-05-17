Fresh warning to Italy over sewage (3)

Brussels
17/05/2018
Brussels, May 17 - The European Commission on Thursday issued a fresh warning to Italy on urban sewage. The EC urged Italy to comply with a 2014 ruling by the European Court of Justice which condemned it for violating obligations on treating urban sewage, because it had not guaranteed adequate collection and treatment. "Despite the progress achieved, 14 agglomerates are still not in line with the rules," the EC said and after four years "the Commission is set to send a final appeal to Italy before reporting the case to the ECJ and raising pecunary sanctions".
