Rome

Careful or hurt Italians not Eurocrats - Gentiloni (2)

'Fantastic promises create problems for Italy'

Careful or hurt Italians not Eurocrats - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, May 17 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday warned the prospective new government formed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League to be "careful" not cause "damage to Italians rather than Eurocrats". Saying that Italy was now considered "a credible partner", Gentiloni said there would be "consequences" if policies were enacted in deficit. "Fantastic promises create problems for the country," the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) premier said. League leader Matteo Salvini has said he will ignore EU fiscal limits for expensive measures like a flat tax, a basic income and a revamp of the Fonero pension reform. Gentiloni said EU rules could be respected while trying to modify them.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti

Svuotati conti correnti poste ad anziani e invalidi, 29 arresti tutti i nomi

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

Era nullatenente per il fisco ma aveva la Ferrari in garage

di Antonello Lupis

Studente in gita finisce in mare

Studente in gita finisce in mare

Giro di spaccio, ecco gli arrestati/GALLERY

Giro di spaccio, ecco gli arrestati/GALLERY

Talassemica di 35 anni dà alla luce due gemelli

Talassemica di 35 anni dà alla luce due gemelli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33